The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Food safety

EU’s refusal to recognise Swiss cheese trademark contested in court

Emmentaler' trademark: Swiss organisation before EU Court
Emmentaler' trademark: Swiss organisation before EU Court Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
EU’s refusal to recognise Swiss cheese trademark contested in court
Listening: EU’s refusal to recognise Swiss cheese trademark contested in court

The European Commission does not want to recognise the trademark of the traditional Swiss cheese Emmentaler. The organisation Emmentaler Switzerland has lodged an appeal against this decision with the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is based in Luxembourg.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Trademark protection should allow the original to be clearly distinguished from imitations, Urs Schluechter, director of Emmentaler Switzerland, told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. The aim, he explained, is to ensure that the name ‘Emmentaler’ is used exclusively for the registered designation of origin Swiss cheese by registering the name with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Since January, however, the European Commission has refused to protect the name. The EU executive justifies its decision on the grounds that the name is historically and culturally linked to a wider geographical area than just Switzerland, adding that the name ‘Emmentaler’ is considered generic in the EU.

Agreement on cheese names

In April, Emmentaler Switzerland filed an appeal with the EU Court of Justice, arguing that the term ‘Emmentaler’ is protected as a geographical designation of origin by several international agreements.

More

One of these was signed in 1951 in Stresa, Piedmont: “International law has thus recognised since the 1950s that the designation ‘Emmentaler’ is reserved exclusively for Swiss cheeses, and this has already been confirmed by the Italian courts,” the appeal reads.

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Agriculture, which asked the court to intervene on behalf of the European Commission, also relies on history: Emmentaler has been produced and marketed in Austria since at least 1936.

Emmentaler according to specifications

The Swiss professional body would like Emmentaler produced outside Switzerland to be declared with the indication of the country or region of production, ‘e.g. ‘Emmentaler from Austria’, Schluechter explained.

More

In Switzerland, Emmentaler is protected by a registered designation of origin (AOC/AOP), which means that the cheese must meet the requirements of a specification drawn up by the Federal Office for Agriculture which, in addition to the place of production, also regulates the size, weight and holes of the cheese.

According to the list of obligations, the geographical area includes not only the Bern valley through which the Emme flows, but also extends beyond from some Fribourg districts to Lake Constance.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
30 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel

More

Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel case

This content was published on The Court of Justice of the European Union has reduced the fine imposed on Credit Suisse from €83.2 million to €28.9 million, while confirming its involvement in a spot foreign exchange cartel.

Read more: Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel case

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR