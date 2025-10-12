Thousands join pro-Palestinian protest in Bern amid clashes with police

5,000 people hold a tense demonstration in Berne in support of Palestine Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Several thousand people took to the streets of Bern on Saturday to protest against the war in Gaza. The demonstration saw tensions flare as firecrackers and other pyrotechnics were set off, with some reportedly thrown at police officers. Authorities responded with force.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr 5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestine Original Read more: 5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestine

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Police in Bern, backed by officers from several other cantons, surrounded demonstrators near the Federal Palace on Saturday. They later stepped in to stop an attempted occupation of the city’s main railway station. Some protesters had announced plans to block the tracks, police said in a post on X.

Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets several times to disperse the most aggressive protesters, including hooded individuals leading the march. Officers were targeted with various projectiles, and significant damage was reported, according to both a Keystone-SDA journalist and police statements. The rally had not been authorised.

More

More Foreign Affairs The humanitarian cost of Israel’s war in Gaza This content was published on From UN warnings in Geneva to eyewitness accounts from Gaza, Swissinfo documents two years of the Hamas-Israel war and its devastating humanitarian toll. Read more: The humanitarian cost of Israel’s war in Gaza External link

Around 5,000 demonstrators gathered near Bern’s main railway station on Saturday before marching to the Federal Palace. In the wake of the Gaza ceasefire, protesters chanted slogans including “Free, free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea”. Pyrotechnics and firecrackers were set off, with some thrown towards the large police presence.

Fire breaks out as police surround protesters in Bern

A fire broke out near the Federal Palace as police moved to encircle a group of demonstrators, prompting firefighters to intervene. Several hundred people were taken to police headquarters for identity checks.

More

More Foreign Affairs Could voters decide whether Switzerland recognises Palestine? This content was published on A committee wants to force the Swiss government to recognise Palestine as a state – by referendum. Is that possible? Read more: Could voters decide whether Switzerland recognises Palestine?

Police said they had tried to reach out to the organisers ahead of the rally but were unsuccessful. They also urged people not to attend the unauthorised protest.

The Federal Palace was barricaded and access to several nearby streets was blocked. As skirmishes continued throughout the day, organisers posted on Telegram that the protest would only end when they decided to call it off.

By early evening, hundreds of protesters were still gathered outside Bern’s main railway station, despite repeated efforts by police to disperse them. Dozens of riot officers were deployed to guard the station entrance and prevent access to the tracks. Traffic across the city was heavily disrupted.

Various pro-Palestinian groups and left-wing movements, including the Swiss Climate Strike and the Young Communists, helped spread the call to protest via social media. Amnesty International teams were on site to monitor the situation.

An unauthorised protest in Bern back in May also descended into unrest. In recent weeks, large demonstrations in support of Palestine and against the war in Gaza have taken place across French-speaking Switzerland, particularly in Geneva and Lausanne.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative