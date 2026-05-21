All eight Swiss Gaza flotilla participants flown out to Turkey
All eight Swiss nationals who were on the international Gaza aid flotilla were flown out to Turkey on Thursday afternoon. The Swiss government also summoned the Israeli ambassador for talks.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss activists and all other participants in the Gaza flotilla were brought to Turkey on Thursday afternoon, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Switzerland is in contact with the Israeli and Turkish authorities.
Israel’s treatment of the activists had previously attracted international criticism. On Wednesday, the FDFA called on Israel’s ambassador and authorities to respect the fundamental rights of those arrested in Switzerland.
+ Switzerland deplores unacceptable treatment of members of Gaza aid flotilla
On Thursday, the head of the Middle East Division, Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, received the Israeli ambassador for talks and criticised the behaviour of Israel’s Security Minister Ben Gvir, according to the FDFA.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.