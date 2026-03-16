Around 1,000 Swiss tourists still stranded in Middle East
Around a thousand travellers from Switzerland are still stranded in the Middle East. Around 6,600 Swiss nationals living in the Gulf region are also registered on the Travel Admin app.
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This was announced on Monday by Monika Schmutz Kirgöz from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.
The Swiss embassy in Tehran has been closed for five days and Swiss Ambassador Olivier Bangerter has returned to Switzerland.
According to Bangerter, there have been over a hundred explosions a day in Tehran. He and his staff had found shelter in the basement of the embassy before leaving.
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According to Schmutz Kirgöz, Switzerland now wants to work with partner organisations to put together an aid package for the local people.
Switzerland is currently working on reopening its embassy as quickly as possible. Contact with its Iranian counterpart was re-established very quickly, according to Bangerter. “De-escalation as quickly as possible in all directions” is Switzerland’s current main objective, added Schmutz Kirgöz.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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