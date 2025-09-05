Swiss Economics Minister pays short notice visit to US

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research EAER confirmed the trip on Friday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It remained unclear for the time being whether there was a connection to the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imports from Switzerland.
Parmelin’s department made this statement after the Swiss economy minister cancelled his planned appearance at the Economiesuisse business umbrella organisation on Friday at the last minute. The minister was due to deliver the national government’s message of greeting on Economy Day 2025.
Economiesuisse told the news agency AWP that the reason for the cancellation was the trip to the US.
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Switzerland and France sign accords to manage shared waters
This content was published on
Switzerland and France have signed two agreements on the management of the waters of the Rhône River and Lake Geneva, almost 14 years after discussions on the subject began.
One Swiss national among the injured in Lisbon funicular crash
This content was published on
The death toll from the derailment of a funicular railway in Lisbon was raised to 17 on Thursday morning after two people died from their injuries overnight, authorities said.
Dancer Thomas Hauert receives Swiss Grand Prix for Performing Arts
This content was published on
Thomas Hauert, a dancer and choreographer from Solothurn, has been awarded the 2025 Swiss Grand Prix for the Performing Arts, also known as the Hans Reinhart Ring, worth CHF100,000.
Natural hazards the greatest uncertainty for Blatten’s future
This content was published on
On Wednesday, cantonal and municipal authorities presented a roadmap for the reconstruction of the Swiss village of Blatten, which was destroyed by a landslide last spring.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.