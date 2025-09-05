Swiss Economics Minister pays short notice visit to US

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to the United States at short notice on Friday to hold ministerial level talks.

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs has not yet commented on further details of the trip.

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research EAER confirmed the trip on Friday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It remained unclear for the time being whether there was a connection to the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imports from Switzerland.

Parmelin’s department made this statement after the Swiss economy minister cancelled his planned appearance at the Economiesuisse business umbrella organisation on Friday at the last minute. The minister was due to deliver the national government’s message of greeting on Economy Day 2025.

Economiesuisse told the news agency AWP that the reason for the cancellation was the trip to the US.

