Switzerland targets global abolition of executions



Switzerland has declared the global abolition of the death penalty to be one of the goals of its foreign policy goals. The foreign ministry has set this ambition as one of its four thematic priorities on human rights between 2024 and 2027.

The action plan allows Switzerland’s commitment to the abolition of the death penalty to be specified and the corresponding priorities to be defined, according to a statement issued by the Swiss government on Monday.

Switzerland categorically rejects the death penalty under all circumstances. In its legal opinion, the death penalty violates the fundamental right to life and the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment, it continued.

Switzerland is therefore committed to the universal abolition of the death penalty as part of its commitment to respecting human rights.

In doing so, Switzerland is contributing to peace and security in the long term and to strengthening the rule of law. Furthermore, significant progress has already been made worldwide in the abolition of the death penalty.

