Forum on peace in Nagorno-Karabakh to be held in Switzerland

Forum on peace in Nagorno-Karabakh to be held in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland must organise an international forum on peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as soon as possible.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Forum sur la paix dans le Haut-Karabakh en Suisse en vue Original Read more: Forum sur la paix dans le Haut-Karabakh en Suisse en vue

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parliament has forced the government to make this event possible by imposing a one-year deadline.

+ The mysterious Swiss fixer for the Azerbaijan presidential family

After the House of Representatives in December, the Senate approved a motion to this effect on Tuesday by 29 votes to 12. The aim of the meeting is to negotiate the collective return of the Armenian population to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been deserted since Azerbaijan’s last military incursion.

Switzerland has a mediating role to play, said Senators. Switzerland also has a vested interest in promoting peace in the region, given its close energy ties with Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis pointed out that, as things stand, Armenia and Azerbaijan do not want mediation via Switzerland, which has already offered its good services. The two countries have also announced that they have agreed on a peace accord, he said. But without success.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.