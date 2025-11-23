US-Ukraine peace talks underway in Geneva

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff are holding talks with Ukrainian officials in Geneva over a new peace proposal.

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Marco Rubio et Steve Witkoff à Genève dimanche Original Read more: Marco Rubio et Steve Witkoff à Genève dimanche

Русский ru США и Украина проводят переговоры в Женеве Read more: США и Украина проводят переговоры в Женеве

The Ukrainian delegation is led by the head of the presidential administration, Andrey Yermak. Talks are taking place at the US mission in Geneva.

The aim is to reach a solution that can be rapidly approved by both the US and Ukrainian presidents.

“Our intention is to obtain the best possible agreement for the Ukrainians”, a US official told Keystone-ATS. US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll is also in Geneva.

The security advisors of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and the European Commission are also in Switzerland, according to Reuters.

“I held the first meeting with the national security advisers of the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. (…) We are in a very constructive spirit (…),” Yermak said on social media before the US talks started.

A series of meetings in various formats is planned, Yermak added. The Europeans -which also included advisers from the European Commission and Council, NATO, and Italy – will not participate in the discussions between the US and his delegation.

“We continue to work together to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” reiterated Yermak, who is present in Geneva with Defense Minister Denis Shmyhal.

Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Keystone-SDA that Switzerland has been contacted by both sides to facilitate the talks. In his view, this approach demonstrates the importance of International Geneva as a negotiating platform.

The leaders of Canada, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany, Norway and senior EU officials issued a joint statement from a G20 summit on Saturday expressing concern that the 28-point proposal on the table “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to attack”.

A discussion with the Russians is due to take place at a later date.

* this article will be updated as more details become known

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

