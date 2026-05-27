Polish president received in Switzerland with military honours
Polish President Karol Nawrocki was received with military honours in Bern on Wednesday afternoon.
“Relations between Poland and Switzerland are of very high quality,” said Nawrocki on Wednesday at a press conference following the official ceremony on parliament square. Cooperation between the two countries has “never been better,” added Parmelin.
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Discussions focused in particular on economic relations between Bern and Warsaw. Poland is Switzerland’s main trading partner in Central Europe. In 2025, trade volume reached nearly CHF6.5 billion ($8.25 billion).
Warsaw receives the largest share of Switzerland’s contribution to the European Union’s cohesion fund, amounting to some CHF320 million. This supports medium-sized Polish cities as well as projects in the research and innovation sectors.
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“Both sides benefit. Indeed, when a Polish city improves its infrastructure, the entire regional economy benefits, and therefore the many Swiss companies,” Parmelin emphasised.
“I was very impressed to see the Swiss president list the Polish cities that benefit from this aid,” Nawrocki noted.
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Adapted from French by AI/ac
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