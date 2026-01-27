Relaxed Swiss arms export policy unlikely to make a difference, says German ambassador

Swiss President Guy Parmelin (left) and Germany's ambassador to Switzerland, Markus Potzel. Keystone-SDA

Germany's ambassador to Switzerland, Markus Potzel, says the Swiss parliament's recent decision to relax the law on arms exports changes little for Germany. The Federal Council's right of veto prevents any planning certainty, says the diplomat.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’assouplissement de la loi suisse sur l’export d’armes sans effet Original Read more: L’assouplissement de la loi suisse sur l’export d’armes sans effet

According to Germany’s ambassador to Switzerland, Markus Potzel, it is not yet clear how the Swiss government plans to exercise its right of veto over the issue of arms exports.

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday, he said Berlin still has “no guarantee that it will really be able to freely dispose of the weapons purchased from Switzerland”.

It is precisely in times of danger that a state needs to be able to plan its purchases of war materiel, said Potzel.

“It is even more important that we continue to receive supplies when we need them most,” said the ambassador, adding that it is essential for Germany to be able to freely dispose of the war materiel it purchases.

If Germany were to provide military support to other member states as part of a NATO alliance, Switzerland would no longer be able to supply it with weapons for reasons of neutrality.

“This is why we are seeing more and more Swiss arms companies expanding their production capacities in Germany and other friendly countries,” said Potzel. In this way, the companies are circumventing the restrictions imposed by the legislation on war materiel and neutrality.

Controversial relaxation in Switzerland

A majority of Swiss lawmakers came to the aid of the Swiss arms industry during the winter session of parliament.

More War & peace Swiss parliament agrees to ease war materiel exports and re-exports This content was published on On Thursday, the Senate agreed with the House of Representatives on the final points. The left has already announced a referendum. Read more: Swiss parliament agrees to ease war materiel exports and re-exports

At present, it is forbidden for Swiss firms to export Swiss war materiel to countries involved in internal or international conflicts. Under the new bill, Swiss weapons’ companies will be able to supply war materiel to 25 Western countries, even if they are involved in armed conflict. The Federal Council would have the right of veto.

At the beginning of January, an alliance consisting of the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party, the Liberal Green Party, NGOs and opponents of the army launched a referendum against the plan. In particular, they oppose the Federal Council’s right of veto.

“The Federal Council is becoming the sole guardian of the door, and the door is wide open,” declared Marc Jost, a Swiss parliamentarian, at the launch of the referendum.

