The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss government wins wide support for EU package

Package of agreements: government tinkering after consultation
Switzerland has negotiated a new bilateral package agreement with the EU. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government wins wide support for EU package
Listening: Swiss government wins wide support for EU package

The Swiss government has the backing from a clear majority of groups it has consulted over its proposed new agreement with the European Union, the Federal Council said on Friday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The consultation, which ended on October 31, showed that a large majority is in favour of the Switzerland-EU package, the government said in a press release. However, a number of clarifications and improvements were requested. The Federal Council has therefore decided to review certain points. It is expected to adopt its message to parliament in March.

More
The cantons support the agreements with the EU, subject to conditions

More

Foreign Affairs

Swiss cantons back EU treaty package

This content was published on Swiss cantons approve the negotiated European Union treaty package, which they say meets their expectations and consolidates bilateral ties long term.

Read more: Swiss cantons back EU treaty package

One of these adjustments is greater involvement of the cantons and the social partners in the safeguard clause on immigration. Another concerns wage protection. Centre-right political parties reject a measure aimed at better protection of social partnership at company level, a demand made by the unions.

The Federal Council insists on this provision, which is “essential” to maintain the balance of the package of measures aimed at guaranteeing wage protection. Discussions with the social partners are due to continue, with a view to a possible compromise.

More
ursula von der leyen and viola amherd

More

Swiss Politics

The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

This content was published on Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change?

Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

Adapted from French by AI/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR