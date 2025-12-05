Swiss government wins wide support for EU package
The Swiss government has the backing from a clear majority of groups it has consulted over its proposed new agreement with the European Union, the Federal Council said on Friday.
The consultation, which ended on October 31, showed that a large majority is in favour of the Switzerland-EU package, the government said in a press release. However, a number of clarifications and improvements were requested. The Federal Council has therefore decided to review certain points. It is expected to adopt its message to parliament in March.
Swiss cantons back EU treaty package
One of these adjustments is greater involvement of the cantons and the social partners in the safeguard clause on immigration. Another concerns wage protection. Centre-right political parties reject a measure aimed at better protection of social partnership at company level, a demand made by the unions.
The Federal Council insists on this provision, which is “essential” to maintain the balance of the package of measures aimed at guaranteeing wage protection. Discussions with the social partners are due to continue, with a view to a possible compromise.
The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
