Swiss citizen found dead in Iranian prison

The Iranian authorities had informed the Swiss foreign ministry of the death of a Swiss citizen in a prison, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the foreign ministry, tweeted on Thursday.
According to Iranian state media, the incident took place in Semnan prison in the north-east of the country.
“This morning, a Swiss citizen committed suicide in Semnan prison,” reported Mizan Online, the press organ of the Iranian judiciary. It added that the prisoner had been arrested by the security authorities for suspected espionage and that his case was under investigation.
Several European nationals, some of them with Iranian passports, are currently imprisoned in Iran. Critics accuse Tehran of holding foreign citizens as political hostages. Iran rejects the accusations and usually justifies the arrests with accusations of espionage. The exact number of Europeans imprisoned in Iran is not known.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
