Swiss citizens advised to leave Iran if possible

The Swiss embassy in Tehran is operational and the staff are in good health, the ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.
All Swiss representations abroad have security and crisis plans in place, which are reviewed and adapted on an ongoing basis, the ministry said. These also include emergency plans.
Swiss authorities also recommend leaving Lebanon. However, the foreign ministry does not organise such a departure of Swiss nationals, it said. The decision to leave a crisis region is made voluntarily, at the departing person’s own risk and expense.
