Foreign affairs

Swiss citizens advised to leave Iran if possible

FDFA: Swiss should leave Iran by their own means
Tensions between Teheran (pictured) and Israel are at a high level. Keystone-SDA
Swiss citizens advised to leave Iran if possible
Swiss citizens advised to leave Iran if possible

On Wednesday, the foreign ministry recommended that Swiss nationals leave Iran by their own means, if this appears possible and safe.

Travel to Iran is still not recommended, as the development of the security situation is highly uncertain, according to the foreign ministry’s website.

France and Germany also advised their citizens on Wednesday to leave Iran if possible.

The Swiss embassy in Tehran is operational and the staff are in good health, the ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

All Swiss representations abroad have security and crisis plans in place, which are reviewed and adapted on an ongoing basis, the ministry said. These also include emergency plans.

Swiss authorities also recommend leaving Lebanon. However, the foreign ministry does not organise such a departure of Swiss nationals, it said. The decision to leave a crisis region is made voluntarily, at the departing person’s own risk and expense.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Swiss judges want to disentangle the judiciary and politics

More

Swiss judges want to break ties with politics

This content was published on Swiss judges want to dissolve the traditional link between parties and court members, including mandatory contributions to a political party.

Read more: Swiss judges want to break ties with politics

