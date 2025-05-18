Swiss president meets Zelensky in Rome ahead of pope’s inauguration
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss president meets Zelensky in Rome ahead of pope’s inauguration
Karin Keller-Sutter spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Saturday night, with discussions mainly focused on the meeting of Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul the previous day.
The two politicians discussed the need to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as humanitarian issues like demining, school meals and bomb shelters in schools, Zelensky wrote on the messaging service Telegram.
Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency in 2025, wrote on X that she had again offered Switzerland’s good offices to the Ukrainian president.
More
More
Switzerland as a mediator – the successes and failures
This content was published on
What is the truth about Switzerland’s reputation as an international peacemaker? We look back at the country’s historical policy of friendship.
Zelensky also met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he added on Telegram. The issue of Russian missile and drone attacks was discussed, he specified, stressing that Ukraine needed more air defense systems.
The heads of state were in Rome for the official investiture of the new Pope Leo XIV on Sunday in the Vatican.
According to photos published on X, Keller-Sutter also met with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.
Adapted from Italian/French by DeepL/dos
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
Nestlé scraps Nutri-Score food label in Switzerland
This content was published on
Nestlé plans to phase out its Nutri-Score nutrition labelling system on products sold in Switzerland. The food giant says it is almost the last company in the country to use it.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.