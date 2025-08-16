Switzerland releases CHF4 million for Sudan

The money is intended to strengthen support for international, national and local NGOs. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has released CHF4 million (nearly $5 million) to help Sudan, which has been severely affected by famine and cholera. No less than 64% of the Sudanese population, or some 28.4 million people, are in a situation of acute food insecurity.

“Faced with this situation, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has decided to release CHF4 million from its budget to the United Nations Humanitarian Fund for Sudan (SHF),” said the Swiss foreign ministry in a statement on Friday.

This amount is intended to strengthen support for international, national and local NGOs, which have easier access to the worst-hit and hard-to-reach areas of the country. Since 2023, Switzerland has allocated more than CHF135 million to support the Sudanese population.

For more than two years, the country has been plunged in a serious humanitarian crisis as a result of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. More than 10 million people are currently displaced within the country, and almost 4 million have fled to neighbouring countries. According to the United Nations, more than 30 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in Sudan.

