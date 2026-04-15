Switzerland among 10 countries calling for end to fighting in Lebanon

Ten countries call for end to fighting in Lebanon Keystone-SDA

In a joint statement, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and seven other countries have called for "an immediate end to the fighting in Lebanon".

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zehn Länder fordern Ende der Kampfhandlungen im Libanon Original Read more: Zehn Länder fordern Ende der Kampfhandlungen im Libanon

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The countries are “deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the displacement crisis in Lebanon”, according to a joint statement published by Canada. Civilians and civilian infrastructure in particular must be protected from the effects of the hostilities.

The countries welcomed the two-week ceasefire recently agreed between the United States, Israel and Iran. However, weapons must now also fall silent in Lebanon.

The call follows an initial meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington, which should lead to the start of direct negotiations between the warring parties.

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The conflict between the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and Israel escalated again in the course of the Iran war. For a long time, Hezbollah acted as a state within a state in Lebanon. Israel accuses the Lebanese government of failing in the disarmament process.

Respect of international humanitarian law

In their statement on the conflict, the ten countries also called for “respect for international humanitarian law” in order to preserve human dignity, minimise harm to the civilian population and allow humanitarian aid. “We strongly condemn actions that have led to the deaths of UN peacekeepers and significantly increased the risks to humanitarian personnel in southern Lebanon,” it continued.

Three UN peacekeepers were killed in several incidents in southern Lebanon at the end of March. According to initial findings by the UN peacekeeping mission Unifil, one attack was carried out on March 29 by an Israeli army tank and a second on March 30 by a booby trap set by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

The UN mission is repeatedly caught between the fronts. The United Nations has stationed blue helmet soldiers in the border region since 1978. Around 7,500 soldiers from almost 50 countries are currently involved.

The authors of the communication include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Sierra Leone, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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