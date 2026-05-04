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Swiss Army takes part in NATO exercise in Greece

The Swiss Army takes part in a NATO exercise in Greece
The Swiss Army takes part in a NATO exercise in Greece Keystone-SDA

As part of NATO's Partnership for Peace, Switzerland is taking part in the multinational 'Tiger Meet' exercise.

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Swiss Army takes part in NATO exercise in Greece
Listening: Swiss Army takes part in NATO exercise in Greece
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The Swiss Air Force is represented in Araxos (Greece) by five F/A-18 combat aircraft.

From May 4 to 15, Switzerland will join 12 squadrons from nine countries, the government announced in a press release on Monday.

The aim of the exercise, which will take place in realistic scenarios, is to compare and improve the military capabilities of the various forces.

The aim is also to improve “transnational defence capabilities and develop interoperability between NATO and partner countries”.

More than 50 combat aircraft and 1,500 participants are expected.

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Swiss Army soldiers during a combat exercise with a mortar at the Hinterrhein military training area.

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