Truth or tale: Could conscription solve military personnel shortages?

Series Truth or tale , Episode 6: In recent years, a growing number of European countries have been revising their military conscription rules and ramping up defence spending. But can conscription really fix long-term personnel shortages?

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – and with Russian drones and aircraft repeatedly violating NATO airspace – governments across Europe have responded by pouring more money into weapons and defence systems.

At the same time, many countries are struggling to recruit enough professional soldiers. That has pushed some nations to revisit conscription. In this video, we look at why conscription can quickly boost troop numbers in the short term, but also shift the burden onto young people.

More Foreign Affairs Explainer: Why Europe is bringing back conscription This content was published on Europe’s shortage of professional soldiers, amid mounting concerns over Russian military ambitions, is forcing countries to revisit the idea of conscription. Read more: Explainer: Why Europe is bringing back conscription

Experts warn that, over the long run it may be less effective than investing in professional soldiers with better pay, training and technology.

Here’s a look at how different European countries are responding and what’s at stake in Switzerland’s upcoming vote on mandatory civic duty.