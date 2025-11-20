Truth or tale: Could conscription solve military personnel shortages?

In recent years, a growing number of European countries have been revising their military conscription rules and ramping up defence spending. But can conscription really fix long-term personnel shortages?
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – and with Russian drones and aircraft repeatedly violating NATO airspace – governments across Europe have responded by pouring more money into weapons and defence systems.
At the same time, many countries are struggling to recruit enough professional soldiers. That has pushed some nations to revisit conscription. In this video, we look at why conscription can quickly boost troop numbers in the short term, but also shift the burden onto young people.
Explainer: Why Europe is bringing back conscription
This content was published on
Europe’s shortage of professional soldiers, amid mounting concerns over Russian military ambitions, is forcing countries to revisit the idea of conscription.
