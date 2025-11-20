UNHCR aims side swipe at Swiss refugee policy for Ukraine
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has lashed out at countries, including Switzerland, without naming them, for their policies towards Ukrainian refugees.
Wednesday’s attacks on Ukraine by Russia show that no part of the country is safe,” the UNHCR said in Geneva on Thursday.
Since the beginning of November, at parliament’s request, the new S statuses in Switzerland have been limited to people whose last place of residence in Ukraine was in the regions occupied by Russia or in the conflict zones. The areas currently considered safe by the Swiss government include three of those targeted on Wednesday in the west of Ukraine.
A Russian strike killed 26 people and injured more than 90 in Ternopil. More than 20 people were still missing on Thursday. This bombardment was “one of the deadliest” in three years of war, the UNHCR said.
Damage to energy infrastructure has also been reported, while the UN and humanitarian organisations are working to help the population ahead of what promises to be a difficult winter.
“Some countries have refused requests for asylum or other forms of protection, as well as assistance, to Ukrainians, claiming that parts of Ukraine are safe”, said the UNHCR. An approach that Wednesday’s attacks call into question, according to the UN agency.
