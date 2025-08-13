The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

US envoy meets Sudan army chief in Switzerland to discuss peace proposal

Sudanese army chief meets US envoy in Switzerland
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US envoy meets Sudan army chief in Switzerland to discuss peace proposal
Listening: US envoy meets Sudan army chief in Switzerland to discuss peace proposal

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and US envoy for Africa Massad Boulos met in Switzerland to discuss a US peace plan aimed at ending the civil war in Sudan, two Sudanese government sources confirmed on Tuesday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Burhan and Boulos held a three-hour meeting on Monday “during which they discussed a proposal submitted by the United States for a comprehensive ceasefire in Sudan and the delivery of humanitarian aid”, a senior government source said.

The conflict that broke out in April 2023 in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people or caused them to flee abroad, and led to what the UN describes as “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis”.

More

Previous mediation efforts led by the US and Saudi Arabia have not resulted in a ceasefire. Monday’s meeting is the highest-level meeting in months, while Washington appears to be stepping up its diplomatic efforts to impose peace.

+ Impunity is stalling all peace efforts in Sudan. Can it end?

An attempt by the US to rally the external powers considered to have the most influence on both sides, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, had failed due to disagreement between the latter two countries on the role of the army in a transitional peace process.

+ Sudan: everything you need to know about the Geneva negotiations

On Monday, General Burhan “told Boulos that the RSF has no political role in Sudan”, a government source told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity. According to this source, the army chief had received the American plan before travelling to Switzerland and was back in Sudan on Tuesday morning.

There has been no let-up in the fighting on the ground. The army recaptured the capital Khartoum in March, while paramilitaries are stepping up their attacks to seize El Fasher, the only provincial capital in the vast western region of Darfur still outside their control.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

What’s the smartest way for countries to compete for world-class research talent?

As the US slashes science funding and pressures universities, many researchers are considering a move. Should Switzerland try to entice them?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland wants to win the Foreign Oscar with "Heldin"

More

Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar

This content was published on Late Shift [Heldin], a film by about overworked nurses, is Switzerland's candidate for the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars next year.

Read more: Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar
Swiss participate in flotilla against sea blockade in Gaza

More

Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade

This content was published on Swiss citizens are also taking part in the worldwide flotilla that intends to break the sea blockade in Gaza. The Waves of Freedom Association (WOFA) plans to leave with five boats loaded with baby milk powder and water filters.

Read more: Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade
Ticino commemorates Italian partisans with stumbling blocks

More

Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists

This content was published on Italian partisans tried to flee to Switzerland in October 1944. However, two died and a third was injured in a hail of bullets between their fascist pursuers and Swiss border guards in Ticino. They are now commemorated by so-called stumble stones.

Read more: Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists
After the EU, Berne targets Russian oil with new sanctions

More

Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil

This content was published on Switzerland is stepping up its sanctions against Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine. The measures are aimed at Russia's oil windfall. The European Union (EU) approved the same package of sanctions, the 18th since the start of the war, in mid-July.

Read more: Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil
Federal Council promotes secure, voluntary and free e-ID

More

Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum

This content was published on The electronic-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the government made in its campaign for a 'Yes' vote on the e-ID Act slated for September 28.

Read more: Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR