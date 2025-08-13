US envoy meets Sudan army chief in Switzerland to discuss peace proposal

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and US envoy for Africa Massad Boulos met in Switzerland to discuss a US peace plan aimed at ending the civil war in Sudan, two Sudanese government sources confirmed on Tuesday.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le chef de l’armée soudanaise voit l’émissaire américain en Suisse Original Read more: Le chef de l’armée soudanaise voit l’émissaire américain en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Burhan and Boulos held a three-hour meeting on Monday “during which they discussed a proposal submitted by the United States for a comprehensive ceasefire in Sudan and the delivery of humanitarian aid”, a senior government source said.

The conflict that broke out in April 2023 in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people or caused them to flee abroad, and led to what the UN describes as “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis”.

More

More UN warns of escalating crisis in Sudan as violence spreads This content was published on Speaking in Geneva on Friday, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk urged all sides in the conflict to protect civilians. Read more: UN warns of escalating crisis in Sudan as violence spreads

Previous mediation efforts led by the US and Saudi Arabia have not resulted in a ceasefire. Monday’s meeting is the highest-level meeting in months, while Washington appears to be stepping up its diplomatic efforts to impose peace.

+ Impunity is stalling all peace efforts in Sudan. Can it end?

An attempt by the US to rally the external powers considered to have the most influence on both sides, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, had failed due to disagreement between the latter two countries on the role of the army in a transitional peace process.

+ Sudan: everything you need to know about the Geneva negotiations

On Monday, General Burhan “told Boulos that the RSF has no political role in Sudan”, a government source told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity. According to this source, the army chief had received the American plan before travelling to Switzerland and was back in Sudan on Tuesday morning.

There has been no let-up in the fighting on the ground. The army recaptured the capital Khartoum in March, while paramilitaries are stepping up their attacks to seize El Fasher, the only provincial capital in the vast western region of Darfur still outside their control.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.