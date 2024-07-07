Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French political leaders react to upset election result

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) – Following are reactions to the upset results of France’s parliamentary election on Sunday. The country was on course for a hung parliament with the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coming first, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists and the far-right National Rally (RN), according to pollsters’ projections based on early results from a sample of polling stations.

JEAN-LUC MELENCHON, HARD-LEFT FRANCE UNBOWED PARTY

“The will of the people must be strictly respected. No arrangement would be acceptable. The defeat of the president and his coalition is clearly confirmed. The president must accept his defeat.

“The prime minister must go. The president must invite the New Popular Front to govern.”

JORDAN BARDELLA, FAR-RIGHT NATIONAL RALLY PARTY

“I say tonight with gravity that depriving millions of French people of the possibility of seeing their ideas brought to power will never be a viable destiny for France. 

“Tonight, by deliberately trying to paralyze our institutions, Emmanuel Macron has not simply pushed the country towards uncertainty and instability, he has deprived the French people of any response to their day-to-day difficulties for many months to come. 

“In the midst of a purchasing power crisis, with insecurity and disorder hitting the country hard, France is deprived of a majority, of a government to act, and therefore of a clear course to turn France around.”

GERALD DARMANIN, INTERIOR MINISTER, KEY FIGURE IN MACRON’S CENTRIST CAMP

“I note that today, no one can say they have won this legislative election, especially not Mister Melenchon.”

RAPHAEL GLUCKSMANN, SOCIALIST PARTY

“We’re ahead, but we’re in a divided parliament … so we’re going to have to act like grown-ups.

“We’re going to have to talk, to discuss, to engage in dialogue … The balance of power has shifted in parliament … and there’s going to be a fundamental change of political culture.”

OLIVIER FAURE, SOCIALIST PARTY

“We have to do our utmost to reunite the country. The RN had made the choice of dividing French citizens from one another. We have to restore the country on a clear basis and the New Popular Front must take the lead in this new chapter of our history.”     

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
36 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR