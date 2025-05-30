Futures Drop as Tariff Concerns Weigh on Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell as traders navigated growing uncertainty about US tariffs that are mired in legal battles, slow-moving negotiations and policy shifts.

S&P 500 contracts dipped 0.2%. An index for Asian stocks dropped 0.7%, trimming its biggest monthly gain since November 2023. European stocks were little changed. The dollar and US Treasuries posted small gains.

Tariff headlines and uncertainty about the legal status of US President Donald Trump’s new levies, are again dominating the direction of financial markets as investors re-assess their appetite for riskier assets.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks with China were “a bit stalled.” Earlier, a federal appeals court offered President Donald Trump a temporary reprieve from a ruling that threatened to throw out the bulk of his agenda. The Wall Street Journal reported the administration is considering a stopgap effort to impose levies on swaths of the global economy.

“No matter what happens, markets realize that we are facing a long period of uncertainty,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Allowing tariffs to remain in place raises risks of stagflation and is both dollar and equity negative.”

Later on Friday, traders’ focus will turn to the US personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy — the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation — for signals about the state of the economy and the outlook for interest-rate cuts.

While the impact of Trump’s tariffs on April price data are is expected to be modest, the trade-policy fingerprints are likely to become more apparent as soon as next month. On Thursday, a report showed the US economy shrank at the start of the year due to weaker consumer spending and an even bigger impact from trade than initially reported.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 8:23 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1328

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1977 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3456

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $105,832.11

Ether was little changed at $2,641.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $63.90 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,293.97 an ounce

