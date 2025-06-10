Futures Edge Higher as Traders Eye US-China Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures posted small gains as talks between the US and China carried into a second day, with investors looking for signs of meaningful progress in resolving the two nations’ trade dispute.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.1%, while European equities were flat. The UK’s FTSE 100 was poised to close at an all-time high for the first time since March. US Treasuries extended gains ahead of a $58 billion auction of three-year bonds.

While Monday’s negotiations in London between the US and China delivered no breakthrough, American officials had sounded optimistic that the two sides could ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. With a key inflation read on tap Wednesday, investors are waiting for fresh drivers after stocks rebounded to near record levels from their April lows.

“We believe the path of least resistance for equities remains upward and potentially see room for some US performance catch-up,” wrote Alastair Pinder, global equity strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc.

As delegations from the US and China arrived at London’s Lancaster House for the start of talks on Tuesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said discussions were “going well” and expected negotiations to continue “all day today.”

Meanwhile, analysts at firms including Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. see further upside for US stocks, in part because they expect institutional investors to abandon their cautious stance and ramp up exposure to equities.

Citigroup Inc. strategists said that technology heavyweights have attracted a flurry of bullish bets as optimism around the trade outlook overshadows trade concerns.

“Flow activity has been largely one-sided, driven by new risk flows for large caps,” the team led by Chris Montagu wrote. “While tariff policy issues remain a concern, investors have also been assessing the evolving macro backdrop.”

The FTSE 100 surpassed its previous closing peak as investors took comfort from an improving economic outlook and easing trade tensions, with the UK becoming the first nation to strike a deal with President Donald Trump after his April 2 tariff announcements.

Traders also ramped up bets on interest-rate cuts from the Bank of England to fully price two more quarter-point reductions this year.

In China, stocks were volatile as traders tracked the latest headlines from the trade talks. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped almost 1% during the session and then recovered most of the losses.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 4.45%. The dollar was little changed.

Traders will be closely watching Tuesday’s three-year Treasury auction as a read on whether or not foreigners are reducing their holding of US assets, wrote Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy at ING Bank in London.

“The focus therefore will be on the indirect bid at the auction and also the general gauge of auction success,” Turner wrote. “A poor auction could rekindle the weaker dollar story.”

Corporate Highlights:

Blackstone Inc. is planning to invest as much as $500 billion in Europe over the next 10 years, Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman said.

Mark Zuckerberg, frustrated with Meta Platforms Inc.’s shortfalls in AI, is assembling a team of experts to achieve artificial general intelligence.

Novo Nordisk A/S shares rose to the highest level in more than two months after a report that activist hedge fund Parvus Asset Management has built a stake in the Danish drugmaker.

Italy’s Agnelli family has earmarked around €2 billion ($2.3 billion) to invest in a US or European company, as it looks to redeploy proceeds from the partial sale of its Ferrari NV stake.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the main chipmaker for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., reported a 39.6% jump in May revenue after companies stockpiled chips in response to mounting trade uncertainty.

Europe’s only Starlink alternative has to get cash fast to have any hope of challenging Elon Musk’s provider of satellite-based internet services.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:27 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1427

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3504

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.59 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $109,515

Ether rose 6.4% to $2,755.84

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $65.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,338.33 an ounce

