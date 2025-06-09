Futures Extend Gains With Focus on Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures advanced on Monday as investors monitored talks between the US and China in London for signs that trade tensions between the two biggest economies might be cooling.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% after the main gauge broke through the 6,000 level for the first time since February at the end of last week. Chinese shares trading in Hong Kong entered a bull market. A gauge for emerging-market equities was set for its highest close in more than three years. European equities dropped 0.3%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The US stock benchmark is nearing an all-time high after shaking off the volatility that followed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements two months ago. Still, traders are searching for catalysts for sustained advances, as the full economic impact of the trade war has yet to fully manifest and key trade-related questions remain unresolved.

“Flows are returning to risk but conviction remains fragile,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Chicago-based Karobaar Capital. “This isn’t the kind of breakout you chase without a hedge.”

Tesla Inc. shares fell 1.6% in premarket trading. Baird downgraded the stock to neutral, noting that Elon Musk and Trump’s spat has added considerable uncertainty for the electric-vehicle maker. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. rose more than 8% on plans to split into two public businesses.

The dollar dropped 0.1%. Treasury yields mostly edged lower, with the 10-year rate at 4.50%.

At a time when global investors are pushing back against long-term government debt, a $22 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday is bound to be one of Wall Street’s most anticipated events this week.

Traders will also focus on Wednesday’s US inflation report for May. Consumers probably saw a slightly faster pace of price increases as companies gradually pass along higher import duties, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“In May, when the 30-year went above 5%, we have seen buyers buying the dip,” Vasiliki Pachatouridi, head of BlackRock’s iShares fixed-income product strategy for EMEA, told Bloomberg TV. “We are underweight the long end of the curve, but there are people out there that still see value in US Treasuries at the right price.”

What MLIV Strategists Say:

“Things seem somewhat less rosy for bond investors, who have the prospect of more Treasury duration supply to absorb this week. The 5% yield pivot still looms uncomfortably close for the back end of the curve.” – Cameron Crise, Bloomberg Markets Live macro strategist

Corporate Highlights:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said it will separate the company into two publicly traded businesses, splitting its streaming and studios business and its TV networks operations by the middle of next year.

Starbucks Corp. on Monday announced price cuts for a slew of its tea-based beverages at its stores across China, as the American coffee chain takes a more aggressive approach to revive sales at its second-biggest market.

Sunnova Energy International Inc., one of the largest US rooftop solar companies, filed for bankruptcy in Texas following struggles with mounting debt and diminishing sales prospects.

Meta Platforms Inc. set to throw billion at startup that leads AI data market.

Qualcomm Inc. has agreed to buy London-listed semiconductor company Alphawave IP Group Plc for about $2.4 billion in cash to expand its technology for artificial intelligence.

WPP Plc Chief Executive Officer Mark Read is set to retire at the end of the year, kicking off a search for a successor at one of the world’s largest advertising agency groups as it grapples with slowing sales.

Grab Holdings Ltd. said it isn’t in talks to acquire Southeast Asia internet peer GoTo Group “at this time,” signaling it’s halting or at least pausing a planned $7 billion acquisition of its Southeast Asia internet peer.

Advent has made a £3.7 billion ($5 billion) takeover proposal for Spectris Plc, a UK maker of precision and testing equipment and software.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1408

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3542

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.52 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $107,647.97

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,539.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.50%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $65.02 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,315.50 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani, Liz Capo McCormick and Michael Mackenzie.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.