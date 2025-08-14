Swiss environment minister ‘hopeful’ plastic pollution treaty within reach
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss environment minister ‘hopeful’ plastic pollution treaty within reach
Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti said he's "hopeful until the end" that an ambitious agreement against plastic pollution can be negotiated by the end of the year. But it will be difficult, he admitted on Wednesday evening on his arrival in Geneva.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Rösti “espère jusqu’à la fin” un accord sur le plastique
Original
The minster told news agency Keystone-SDA he was awaiting a new draft text from the chair of the negotiations, Luis Vayas Valdivieso. Like many ambitious countries, Switzerland considered that the text unveiled on Wednesday afternoon by the Ecuadorian ambassador was “unbalanced”.
More
More
In Geneva, global accord in sight on plastics pollution
This content was published on
Geneva is set to host final talks on a global treaty to curb plastics pollution. But major sticking points remain.
The proposals put forward by Bern in particular for global control of plastic products and a list of substances and additives to be banned are not reflected in the latest version of the text. Rösti was due to hold further meetings with his counterparts on Wednesday evening and Thursday.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
A small two-seater plane crashed into Lake Geneva near Vevey on Tuesday afternoon. The two people on board were able to escape from the submerged aircraft without any injuries.
Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs
This content was published on
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is working on a new series of banknotes on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. Twelve designs for the new series have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.