Germany’s Verdi union calls on air security staff to strike on Thursday

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Verdi union called on aviation security staff at several airports to hold an all-day strike on Thursday after the latest round of wage negotiations failed.

Airports in Karlsruhe/Baden Baden, Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart will be affected, the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the five rounds of collective bargaining with the federal association of aviation security companies (BDLS) to date, no agreement has been reached to increase wages for the approximately 25,000 employees in the industry nationwide, said Verdi.