Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Germany’s working-age population to decline by 2% by 2045, study shows

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will see its working-age population decrease by 2% by 2045, according to a forecast released on Wednesday that is likely to add to fears over growth constraints in Europe’s largest economy.

Though its overall population will grow by 0.9% or 800,000 people within that timeframe due to net migration, the number of people between 20 and 67 years old is set to fall by 2%, the study from the federal institute for research on building, urban affairs and spatial development (BBSR) showed.

The number of people aged 67 or above and therefore eligible for retirement, on the other hand, will grow by 13.6% or 2.2 million people, according to the forecast.

German officials have warned that the biggest challenge for the economy will be growth constraints due to a workforce shortage, with some 1.57 million jobs currently unfilled.

In 2023, net migration to the country compensated for its Germany’s birth rate and ageing population, leading to a rise of 300,000 to a new record of 84.7 million people.

Germany is “becoming older and more diverse,” said Construction Minister Klara Geywitz.

The challenges facing the country over the next two decades will include “securing skilled workers, integration, more age-appropriate housing, digitization across the country and adapting social infrastructures,” Geywitz said.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR