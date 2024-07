Germany to hold general elections on Sept. 28 next year, DPA says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany will hold the next general elections for its federal parliament on Sept. 28 next year, DPA newswire reported on Wednesday, saying this had been decided by the cabinet.

The general elections, to be held every four years, have previously been scheduled for the autumn of 2025.

The government’s press office did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.