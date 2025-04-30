Glencore Expects Lower Trading Profits on Uncertain Outlook

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc expects commodity marketing profits to fall again this year with increasing uncertainty over the prospects for the global economy.

Like many of its commodity trading peers, Glencore reaped bumper profits in recent years as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine whipsawed markets. Yet that is now easing and traders are adapting to a new normal, while President Donald Trump’s trade wars are also cooling economic activity.

Glencore said Wednesday that it currently expects its full-year marketing profits to be around the middle of its long-term guidance range of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion.

The company’s sprawling commodity trading business has already seen earnings decline from records set a couple of years ago. The unit earned $3.2 billion last year, down from $3.5 billion in 2023.

Glencore shares fell as much as 4.2% in London trading.

Still, Glencore said that despite the financial-markets turmoil spurred by Trump’s tariffs, most commodity flows continued to operate normally. Should disruptions start arise, the firm said its traders could benefit.

“Owing to the various proposed and currently being implemented tariffs across commodity supply chains, it is likely that some physical trade flow re-orientation and dislocation will manifest over the coming months, which may present opportunities for our marketing business,” the company said.

Glencore maintained it current production targets, having earlier this year lowered its thermal coal output.

