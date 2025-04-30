The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Glencore Expects Lower Trading Profits on Uncertain Outlook

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc expects commodity marketing profits to fall again this year with increasing uncertainty over the prospects for the global economy.

Like many of its commodity trading peers, Glencore reaped bumper profits in recent years as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine whipsawed markets. Yet that is now easing and traders are adapting to a new normal, while President Donald Trump’s trade wars are also cooling economic activity.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Glencore said Wednesday that it currently expects its full-year marketing profits to be around the middle of its long-term guidance range of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion.

The company’s sprawling commodity trading business has already seen earnings decline from records set a couple of years ago. The unit earned $3.2 billion last year, down from $3.5 billion in 2023.

Glencore shares fell as much as 4.2% in London trading.

Still, Glencore said that despite the financial-markets turmoil spurred by Trump’s tariffs, most commodity flows continued to operate normally. Should disruptions start arise, the firm said its traders could benefit.

“Owing to the various proposed and currently being implemented tariffs across commodity supply chains, it is likely that some physical trade flow re-orientation and dislocation will manifest over the coming months, which may present opportunities for our marketing business,” the company said.

Glencore maintained it current production targets, having earlier this year lowered its thermal coal output.

(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR