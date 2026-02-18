Glencore Profit Slides as Copper Rally Offset by Coal Slump
(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc posted a drop in full-year profit as record copper prices failed to offset declining earnings from its sprawling coal operations.
The company reported core earnings of $13.5 billion, 6% lower than the previous year. Still, Glencore said it was returning $2 billion to shareholders, including a top up distribution of $800 million.
The results come less than two weeks after talks between Rio Tinto Group and Glencore failed, ending for now a deal that would have created the world’s biggest miner. The negotiations ended after the two sides could not find common ground on how big a premium Rio should pay.
Rio had wanted to buy Glencore to expand its exposure to copper, a metal that traded at record highs last month. Buying Glencore would have roughly doubled Rio’s output of the metal and added more future growth.
The attraction of copper has become obvious in the past year, with prices surging about 35%. Mining bosses have long warned that future supplies will be tight as demand is forecast to grow amid a dearth of new mines.
Still, Glencore’s copper business has faced sharp scrutiny from investors in recent years as production slumped and the company consistently missed or lowered production targets, especially as prices for key moneymaker coal slid.
©2026 Bloomberg L.P.