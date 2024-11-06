Global CEOs Confront New Era With Trump Win, Risk of Tariffs

(Bloomberg) — Business leaders around the world are digesting a new reality with Republican Donald Trump set to return to the White House, promising greater US protectionism, higher tariffs and tighter immigration policies.

CEOs, who for months had tiptoed around questions about a potential change in US power, began grappling with the new order in boardrooms and on earnings calls on Wednesday, where investors sought to price in the effect of a Trump win.

Chief among the topics: How they’re preparing for rising protectionism and sweeping tariffs on 60% of imports from China and 20% from the rest of the world, which economists say could lead to higher prices on everything from microwaves to cars and push companies to reset manufacturing plans and other investments. Businesses leaders are already navigating multiple wars, shipping snafus and climate-related disruptions — all of which have the potential to upend their supply chains.

“We’re in a very different environment than we were pre-pandemic because the supply chain is at much more risk to shocks,” KPMG chief economist and managing director Diane Swonk said in an interview.

Added tariffs may be used as “a tool to deal with other issues, but there is a price associated with it,” she said. “The actual cost is born by mostly US consumers, and companies that can’t pass on those increased costs have to take the hit in margins.”

Some leaders on Wednesday praised the extension of Trump tax cuts leaving consumers with more in their bank accounts each month and the president-elect’s reputation for being pro-business. Others cautioned it would take time to wade through the impact of policy changes on electric vehicle tax credits, the inflation reduction act, immigration and labor reforms, antitrust changes and an expectation of looser financial regulations.

“We don’t do politics. But it is important because almost 50% of our business is in the US. A pro-business environment is in our favor,” said Olivier Rigaudy, CFO of Teleperformance, a Paris-based call-center operator for big tech companies and banks.

‘More Protectionism’

On a call to discuss the quarterly results of Norwegian chemical storage and transportation firm Odfjell SE, an analyst asked the question repeated across earnings calls throughout the day: Regarding Trump becoming the next US president, “what will that mean for your markets?”

CEO Harald Fotland answered with a warning: “We will see more protectionism, and that might be an issue for exports out of the US.”

There could be a slight reduction in Odfjell’s activities in the US, Fotland said. He also expects Trump to reverse part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes incentives that have attracted massive investments in greener energy to the US. “That is of course not good for the planet, but it might be good for Europe, which is struggling a bit because of that law.”

Tariffs were also on the mind of Shinji Aoyama, executive vice president of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. New levies on cars imported into the US from Mexico, as Trump has pushed, “would have a big impact,” Aoyama said in an earnings briefing. “We can’t afford not to think about it.”

Shares of Honda fell on Wednesday in Tokyo, while Tesla Inc., led by major Trump backer Elon Musk, surged.

David Christ, head of the Toyota brand in the US, said a Trump administration may slow a shift to battery electric vehicles but won’t stop it. “Those investments can’t be undone in four years,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

In Germany, shares in BMW AG and Porsche AG fell over concerns that Trump will hike tariffs on cars imported from the region. The election “marks the beginning of the most difficult economic moment” in Germany’s post-war history, said Moritz Schularick, president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

For Whirlpool Corp., which manufacturers most of its appliances in the US, the issue is less about finished goods.

“My concern is the fundamental material components which make up appliances are heavily or massively cheaper in China than they are in the US. Steel is our single biggest component. Every washer which comes from China comes pretty much with a $50-$80 subsidy or support from steel. That’s a lot of money,” said CEO Marc Bitzer in an interview before Trump was declared the president-elect.

Embracing Clarity

Some executives sought to take a diplomatic tone: When asked how a Trump presidency would affect Swiss-Belgian chocolate maker Barry Callebaut AG, CEO Peter Feld said the company will continue to serve customers in the US “whoever is in charge,” and that the leadership switch “will not change any of the undertakings that we have.”

Amazon founder and Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and investor Mark Cuban congratulated Trump on social media.

“Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well,” Cuban, who had donated to Vice President Kamala Harris, wrote on X, referring to the billionaire Tesla Inc. chief executive who sunk more than $130 million into re-electing Trump and other Republican races.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc chief financial officer Jeremy Townsend said the UK retailer is “pretty well hedged” for a Trump presidency, speaking on an earnings call Wednesday.

When asked about the next Trump presidency, other leaders focused on the relief of a quick result: “The market appreciates some clarity and boy, did we get some clarity last night,” said Joe Kim, President and CEO of Sunoco LP, who said a Trump win was good for the gas-station operator.

Novo Nordisk A/S CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told Bloomberg TV that “I appreciate that we have clarity, thinking back, that last election where it was a lengthy process, and I don’t think that was good for democracy. A clear vote is good.”

–With assistance from William Wilkes, Leslie Patton, Chester Dawson, Gregory Korte and Benoit Berthelot.

