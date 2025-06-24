Global Stocks Rise, Oil Falls on Israel-Iran Truce: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil slumped and stocks gained as US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire has been implemented between Israel and Iran, spurring optimism of a lasting pause in the conflict.

Brent crude slid as much as 5.6% to drop below the level of June 12, the day before Israel started attacking Iran’s nuclear sites. S&P 500 futures rose 1%. European stocks advanced 1.5%, while a gauge for Asian shares headed for its biggest gain in more than two months. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies while gold, a haven asset, dropped 1.4%.

Trump’s statement was followed soon by a confirmation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his country agreed to a truce. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an earlier post that his country would stop firing so long as Israel does.

The announcements come after a turbulent stretch in financial markets, which have been roiled for nearly two weeks by fears of an escalating conflict. Volatility was particularly high in oil, as concerns over supply and shipping disruptions pushed Brent crude to nearly $80 a barrel. By Tuesday, the benchmark retreated to below $69.

“If the ceasefire holds – and there is no guarantee that it will – it will undoubtedly be greeted positively by markets as it will at the margin reduce uncertainty,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Switzerland. Lower oil prices will reduce inflationary pressure and “also help support consumption trends and hence growth overall.”

The risk-sensitive New Zealand and Australian dollars led gains in Group-of-10 currencies, followed by the yen.

“The US dollar was one of the key beneficiaries of the hostilities so it is now rolling over,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at InTouch Capital Markets in Sydney. “Investors have been very keen to draw a line under the Israel-Iran conflict, choosing to leave aside any concerns over the path Iran might choose beyond the very short term.”

Powell Awaited

Treasuries were largely left behind by Tuesday’s market action, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropping two basis points to 4.33%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will likely have to explain why he and fellow policymakers seem resolved to continue holding interest rates for the time being when he testifies before Congress later today and Wednesday.

“We expect the market, which has a notoriously short attention span, to shift its focus back to tariffs and the Fed, with Board members showing increased division ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney, wrote in a note.

Japan Auction

Demand at a Japanese 20-year bond sale was lower than the average over the past year, indicating investors are still cautious even after the government adjusted its borrowing plans to calm a surge in yields.

The bid-to-cover ratio — a key gauge of investor interest — at the Ministry of Finance’s sale of the debt was 3.11, less than some market participants were expecting.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 8 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1604

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 145.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1763 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3582

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $105,706.61

Ether rose 3.3% to $2,426.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 5% to $67.94 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.3% to $3,324.73 an ounce

