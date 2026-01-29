Gold’s Record Rally Extends, Dollar Pares Gains: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Gold extended its record-breaking rally and US stock-index futures fell, as escalating tensions over Iran injected fresh uncertainty into markets. The dollar pared Wednesday’s gains and oil climbed.

Gold rallied past $5,550 an ounce to set a new all-time high as President Donald Trump warned Iran to make a nuclear deal with the US or face military strikes far worse than the attack he ordered last June. Silver climbed 1.2% to an all-time high and Brent crude rose 0.8% to the highest level since September.

Stocks lost momentum with contracts for the S&P 500 Index falling as much as 0.2%. Mixed megacap earnings and a profit beat by Samsung Electronics Co. failed to ignite technology stocks. Tesla Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. jumped in aftermarket trading, while Microsoft Corp. slumped following earnings reports.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, retracing some of the gains made after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US hadn’t intervened to support the yen and reiterated a strong dollar policy. The yen trimmed some of Wednesday’s weakness. Treasuries were flat after the Federal Reserve left its benchmark rate unchanged at its first policy decision of the year.

“Global markets are trading with a clear lack of conviction,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets. “Rising geopolitical tensions around Iran and a volatile US dollar are adding to the sense that macro risks remain unresolved, keeping investors in a cautious, wait-and-see mode.”

With tech earnings sending mixed signals and AI spending scrutiny increasing, markets are leaning toward selective positioning rather than bold risk-taking until clearer signals emerge, she said.

In a social-media post on Wednesday, Trump said the fleet of US ships he’d ordered to the region, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, is “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that the US might launch another attack, but those threats have recently been linked to Iran’s deadly crackdown on protests rather than its atomic activities. The US leader has previously said Iran’s nuclear program was “obliterated” in the strikes last June that targeted three facilities across the country.

Another key focus for the markets is the dollar. Bessent touted a strong-dollar policy, offering the greenback support a day after comments by Trump had sent the US currency tumbling.

“There is more to this streak of the dollar weakness than just intervention speculations,” said Fiona Lim, a senior forex strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. “We are looking at possible partial government shutdown and Trump’s repeated threats to strike Iran could be negative for the USD as well.”

Stocks have rallied globally as investors bet that the billions tech companies are pouring into artificial intelligence will yield future profits.

A key test for further gains will be the path for interest rates after the Fed held interest-rates steady on Wednesday and refrained from signaling any imminent resumption of easing.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5%-3.75%. Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a quarter-point reduction.

“The uncertainties may drive more divergences across stocks globally and across sectors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Strategist Marvin Chen. “For Asia, the pressure on the dollar can drive more inflows to regional markets. Investors are going to have to be more selective in market and sector allocations.”

Highlights:

Microsoft’s spending surged to a record high and cloud sales growth slowed, sending the shares down amid investor concerns that it could take longer than expected for the company’s AI investments to pay off. Meta’s robust advertising business, which boosted its current-quarter outlook above estimates, is making it possible for the company to invest at record levels on artificial intelligence this year. Samsung’s chip unit blew past expectations with a more than five-fold profit gain in the December quarter, boosted by an artificial intelligence boom, and announced a $2.5 billion buyback. Amazon.com Inc. is cutting 16,000 corporate jobs in an effort to remove layers of bureaucracy and “increase ownership,” becoming the latest company to target managers for layoffs in recent years. Tesla Inc. revealed plans to invest $2 billion into Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, while reporting higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter. Home Depot Inc. is cutting jobs across several teams and requiring corporate staff to return to the office, as the world’s largest home-improvement retailer contends with a slowdown in business caused by the frozen housing market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:58 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1962 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 153.21 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9457 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $88,498.73 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,988.59 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.245% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $63.81 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.4% to $5,544.88 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Matthew Burgess and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.