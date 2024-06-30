Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Guided bomb attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills one, injures eight, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian forces attacked the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second- largest city, with a guided bomb, killing one person, injuring eight and setting ablaze buildings and vehicles, officials said.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the bomb hit near the city centre, triggering a fire. He put the death toll at one, with an 8-month-old infant among the injured.

Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said a post office was ablaze. Emergency services were examining the area.

Kharkiv, located about 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the war but remained out of Russian hands in the early stages of Moscow’s February 2022 invasion. Russian forces have increasingly relied on guided bombs in their assaults.

Russian forces launched a cross-border incursion into the Kharkiv region last month and seized a number of villages, but Ukrainian officials say the situation near the border has been stabilised.

