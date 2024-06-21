Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Hackers hit Poland Euro 2024 match broadcast in second attack

WARSAW (Reuters) – Hackers disrupted an online broadcast of Poland’s Euro 2024 match with Austria on Friday, the state broadcaster said, the second cyberattack targeting the Polish soccer team during the championships.

Initial checks suggested the hackers launched a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack – which overwhelms servers with huge amounts of traffic – blocking fans from watching the transmission of the Group D clash, the broadcaster TVP said.

A similar attack hit its online broadcast of Poland’s game against the Netherlands on Sunday.

“We apologise for technical problems related to the broadcast of the Poland-Austria match on the Internet,” TVP said in a post on X.

TVP said it had launched an alternative website where fans could watch the game.

On Sunday, it said that the attack was carried out from IP addresses located inside Poland. It made no comment on the source of Friday’s hack.

