One of Naegeli's flamingos, sprayed on the wall of an empty petrol station in Düsseldorf (Keystone)

Harald Naegeli, known as the “Sprayer of Zurich”, is back in court, this time in Germany. He is accused of property damage, having sprayed two flamingo shapes onto the North Rhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Humanities and the Arts in Düsseldorf as well as other acts of graffiti.

Naegeli, 79, has rejected the allegations and has spoken of a “perversion of justice”. He did not accept a fine of €600 (CHF670), which resulted in the court case.

Naegeli’s legal situation was made significantly worse by Germany’s 2005 Graffiti Control Lawexternal link. In the past, material damage had to be detected, so paint on a wall was basically ruled out; now, “change in external appearance” is sufficient for prosecution.

Repeat offender

This is not the first time Naegeli has had a brush with the law. As an early proponent of street art, he acquired the “Sprayer of Zurich” nickname in the late 1970s when he began anonymously painting wire-frame figures on buildings in the city.

Some 1,000 works later, in 1979, he was arrested on charges of defacing public property, which he countered by describing himself as a political activist. He initially fled to Germany, where he was sentenced to prison in absentia, but in 1984 he returned and handed himself in to spend nine months in jail.









