Hildebrand Worries that Global Inflation Is Stubbornly Sticky

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The biggest threat to the world economy in the next year is the prospect that inflation turns out to be persistent, former Swiss central bank chief Philipp Hildebrand said.

The combination of aging societies, technological change and fragmented geopolitics is likely to stoke consumer prices, auguring tough trade-offs for finance officials, the Blackrock Inc. vice chairman told Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg Television in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is set to kick off on Monday.

“While inflation has clearly come down, much of it driven by the post pandemic adjustments, I don’t think this inflation story is completely over,” he said. “The biggest risk would be that we wake up and realize inflation is not just sticky, but continues to be stubbornly sticky.”

Hildebrand spoke on the day that Donald Trump will once again assume the US presidency, potentially heralding a new era of trade tensions that Federal Reserve policymakers have already begun to prepare for by paring back signals for interest-rate cuts. When asked about the prospect of moves to lower borrowing costs, Hildebrand predicted “not many, if any.”

“The reason for that is because we have these structural, mega forces, transformational forces, that tend to weigh on the supply side of the economy, and that makes it much harder to get inflation down,” he said. “We’ve moved from a world that basically had a kind of permanent easing bias during much of the previous decades to a world much more likely that we’ll have an almost permanent tightening bias.”

Europe, meanwhile, faces more specific dangers compared with the rest of the world.

“The biggest risk is just really falling behind on the key issues,” he said. “Europe is losing the digital war, we’re losing the energy war, and there is a significant, severe, I would say, competitiveness issue that needs to be addressed.”

–With assistance from Levin Stamm.

