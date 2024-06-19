Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

I won’t take PM role without an absolute majority, says French far-right leader Bardella

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) – French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said he would turn down the chance to be prime minister if voters do not hand his party an absolute majority in a parliamentary election.

Opinion polls see Bardella’s eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally (RN) winning the June 30 and July 7 ballot following President Emmanuel Macron’s decision this month to dissolve parliament.

But the absolute majority that would guarantee its ability to govern and pass laws without allies could be out of reach.

“If tomorrow I’m in a position to be appointed to the Matignon (prime minister’s office) and I do not have an absolute majority because the French have not given me an absolute majority, I will refuse to be appointed,” Bardella told France 2 TV late on Tuesday.

The RN has said 28-year-old Bardella would be its choice for prime minister, rather than long-time leader Marine Le Pen, who would be its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

“I tell the French people that to act, I need an absolute majority,” Bardella told reporters on Wednesday. “A prime minister … with a relative majority cannot change things, I would not be able to act in the daily lives of French people, on the country’s policies.”

Macron’s centrist party has been running a minority government since it won most seats, but lost its absolute majority, two years ago.

But it could be more difficult to run a minority government this time, with pollsters seeing parliament divided into three groups – the far right, Macron’s centrist group, and a left-wing alliance.

The French constitution says the president appoints the prime minister, but it does not say which criteria he should use. This means Macron has a range of options.

If the RN wins the election without an absolute majority but does not want to run the government, Macron could offer the prime minister’s post to the second-biggest party or try to pull together a coalition of mainstream parties.

Whatever the scenario, there could be a risk of political paralysis, analysts say.

The constitution says there can be no new parliamentary election for another year, so a repeat election is not an option.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR