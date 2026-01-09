India Winter Power Demand Nears Levels Seen in Scorching Summers

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) —

Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.

India’s electricity demand spiked in December to a seasonal record as residents switched on heaters to cope with a chilly winter sweeping through most parts of the nation.

Peak demand in the month rose 7.5% year-on-year to 241 gigawatts, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority. December’s load came strikingly close to the highs seen in the summer months, typically the period of strongest power consumption when air-conditioner use surges to handle the extreme heat.

The last time winter power demand surpassed summer levels was in 2020, when the pandemic shuttered economic activity. The trend may pressure utilities to maintain reliable supply all year round, as climate change is already challenging the ability of the government and private companies to assess future consumption.

“The winter demand reflects increasing use of heating appliances and healthy manufacturing activity, which got a boost due to a reduction in GST rates,” Anish De, global head of energy, natural resources and chemicals at KPMG, said on Thursday. “But it appears stark when compared with the summer data.”

Power demand during the April-June summer period declined about 1.5% from a year earlier as milder temperatures crimped the use of cooling appliances. Early-summer rainfall further eased electricity consumption for irrigation.

Still, despite the sharp surge in December, India reported a contraction in its peak power demand last year, the first in at least two decades.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.