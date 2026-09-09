Our coverage of the federal vote on September 27

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This content was published on
September 9, 2026 - 10:32
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Votes
Austria, Costa Rica and Malta: neutral but unlike Switzerland
This content was published on
Sep 1, 2026
Apart from Switzerland, several countries – from Austria to Costa Rica via Malta – describe themselves as neutral. But their models differ significantly.
Read more: Austria, Costa Rica and Malta: neutral but unlike Switzerland
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Votes
Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote
This content was published on
Aug 28, 2026
Swiss voters will decide on a neutrality initiative on September 27. But how far do Switzerland’s sanctions against Russia go, and how effectively are they enforced?
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Swiss Politics
Swiss Post reports e-voting system has no major vulnerabilities
This content was published on
Aug 27, 2026
Swiss Post says its e-voting test found no critical flaws, with one high-risk issue reported.
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Votes
‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’
This content was published on
Aug 27, 2026
Is neutrality a principle to preserve or a policy that should adapt? We debated Switzerland’s neutrality initiative, which goes before voters on September 27, on Let’s Talk.
Read more: ‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’
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Votes
The votes on September 27 are fast approaching – are you ready?
This content was published on
Aug 24, 2026
Polls, detailed explanations: our comprehensive coverage of the upcoming federal votes.
Read more: The votes on September 27 are fast approaching – are you ready?
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Swiss Abroad Community
Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad
This content was published on
Aug 21, 2026
Switzerland’s neutrality is not always easy to explain, especially abroad. Many Swiss expats have to grapple with preconceived notions.
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Votes
September 27 vote: poor start for Swiss neutrality initiative in first poll
This content was published on
Aug 21, 2026
A majority of respondents would reject a return to a strict interpretation of neutrality.
Read more: September 27 vote: poor start for Swiss neutrality initiative in first poll
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Votes
Swiss voters to decide on government support for plant-based food production
This content was published on
Aug 13, 2026
Should Switzerland be able to produce up to 70% of its own food in the future? Swiss voters will decide.
Read more: Swiss voters to decide on government support for plant-based food production
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Votes
Strict or flexible neutrality? The Swiss head to the polls
This content was published on
Aug 13, 2026
How should Switzerland interpret its neutrality in the future? Swiss voters will decide on that question on September 27.
Read more: Strict or flexible neutrality? The Swiss head to the polls
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Votes
Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality?
This content was published on
Jul 31, 2026
The neutrality initiative, up for vote on September 27, would tie the government’s hands on economic sanctions. But do such measures really violate Swiss neutrality?
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Swiss Politics
Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide
This content was published on
Jul 24, 2026
On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution.
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Votes
The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?
This content was published on
Jul 22, 2026
The initiative wants the Swiss government to promote the production and consumption of plant-based foods.
Read more: The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?