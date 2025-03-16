Geneva human rights film fest rewards 12 ‘impactful’ productions

FIFDH editorial directors Laila Alonso Huarte and Laura Longobardi called the award-winning films innovative and worthy of international support. Keystone-SDA

The Geneva Grand Prix of the 2025 International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) has been awarded to the Egyptian documentary, Les Filles du Nil, by Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir. It was one of 12 works to win awards on Saturday evening.

Français fr Genève: le FIFDH récompense 12 films "impactants"

The winning film paints “a striking portrait of five Egyptian women seeking emancipation in a traditional and patriarchal society”, says the FIFDH. It won a prize of CHF 10,000 ($11,300), donated by the city and canton of Geneva.

Among the other awards given out at the end of the 2025 edition of the festival, the Gilda Vieira de Mello Prize went to Khartoum. This feature-length film deals with “the resistance of Sudanese civil society in a conflict that is being ignored internationally”.

Quoted in the press release, the editorial directors Laila Alonso Huarte and Laura Longobardi said they were “proud to see that the winning films are not only powerful and innovative cinematographically, but also deserve to be supported internationally, given the commitment and courage of filmmakers in the face of the many social, political and economic challenges facing their countries”.

