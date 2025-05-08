ICRC says next few days will be ‘decisive’ for aid to Gaza
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: ICRC says next few days will be ‘decisive’ for aid to Gaza
The next few days will be absolutely decisive if the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), like other humanitarian organisations, is to continue providing aid in the Gaza Strip, said its director-general Pierre Krähenbühl.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le CICR dit les prochains jours “décisifs” pour l’aide à Gaza
Original
The ICRC said it is currently conducting an intense dialogue with Israel.
“One of the difficulties at the moment is the possibility of the wounded reaching the ICRC’s field hospital,” the director-general told journalists in Geneva on Thursday. And “there will come a time when we will have drawn on what is left of the medicines and other aid”.
This situation is “unacceptable” and violates international humanitarian law (IHL), Krähenbühl added. Israel has said it wants to distribute the aid itself in the Palestinian territory.
Krähenbühl stressed the country’s right to do so, but also recalled the importance of following humanitarian principles to avoid “politically motivated” decisions. And without delay, the blockade against the large volume of aid at the border must be “lifted”, the Swiss national said.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Climate solutions
Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants
French authorities order Nestlé to remove its filtration system
This content was published on
Authorities in the south of France have served formal notice to Nestlé Waters, a subsidiary of the Swiss food giant, to "withdraw within two months" its microfiltration system for its Perrier mineral water.
Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID
This content was published on
The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.