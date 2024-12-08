Red Cross urges protection for Syrian civilians

The Swiss-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on warring parties in Syria to respect the rights of civilians caught up in the conflict.

The ICRC’s concerns were echoed by the Swiss foreign ministry in a message posted on the social media channel X on Sunday, which called for all sides to respect international humanitarian law.

The regime of Syrian president Bashar-al Assad appears to have been toppled after rebel forces captured the capital Damascus.

“Our teams in Syria, including in Damascus, have been closely monitoring the fast-evolving security and humanitarian situation in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC),” stated the ICRC’s head of delegation in Syria, Stephan Sakalian.

“The International Committee of Red Cross is responding wherever possible, with further efforts underway, as hundreds of thousands of people need care and humanitarian assistance.”

“We call on all parties to urgently enable safe and unhindered access for medical and humanitarian workers to reach those in need, to protect civilians, and to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Syria has been in the throes of a civil war since 2011, with several militia groups controlling different areas of the country. The fighting has claimed well over half a million lives, with millions more displaced and without vital infrastructure.

The lightning advance of Islamic Hayat Tahrir al-Sham forces over the weekend look to have delivered a decisive blow against the ruling Assad regime.

