Switzerland to cut UN development aid by CHF13 million

The Swiss government is cutting its contributions to United Nations (UN) development aid by about CHF13 million ($15 million) for 2025.

This means the government will now provide a total of CHF33.8 million, as announced on Wednesday.

In 2024, the core contribution was CHF47.28 million. Most of the funds for this year will go to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), while CHF2 million will be directed to the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), according to the statement.

The reduction in contributions is due to the cuts to the 2025 budget for international cooperation, which were decided by Parliament last December.

In Wednesday’s statement, the Federal Council – Switzerland’s executive body – also said that Switzerland aims to send a “clear signal in favour of long-term international cooperation” with its contributions.

The UNDP operates in 170 countries, bolstering the resilience of communities and institutions during crises, the Federal Council stated. Meanwhile, the UNCDF works to “ensure that the least developed countries and the most marginalised groups have access to financial services and investment capital.”

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

