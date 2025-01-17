Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to tackle global health crises

The World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion) this year to tackle dozens of health crises around the world and "unprecedented" situations.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The UN health agency says it needs the funds to help 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“Conflicts, epidemics, climate-related disasters and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday.

“This appeal must enable the WHO to save lives and protect the right to health,” he added.

The Geneva-based organisation works in conflict-ridden countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories and Sudan.

There are numerous urgent needs: from vaccinations to malnutrition and mental health. Climate change, conflict, displacement and epidemics are the four main challenges which expose the most vulnerable populations to a deterioration in their situation, says WHO.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

