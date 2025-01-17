WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to tackle global health crises

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion) this year to tackle dozens of health crises around the world and "unprecedented" situations.

The UN health agency says it needs the funds to help 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“Conflicts, epidemics, climate-related disasters and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday.

“This appeal must enable the WHO to save lives and protect the right to health,” he added.

The Geneva-based organisation works in conflict-ridden countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories and Sudan.

There are numerous urgent needs: from vaccinations to malnutrition and mental health. Climate change, conflict, displacement and epidemics are the four main challenges which expose the most vulnerable populations to a deterioration in their situation, says WHO.

