Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon, sources say

This content was published on
1 minute

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Israeli strikes late on Saturday targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

The strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Lebanon’s border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.

At least four civilians in Adloun were wounded in the strikes, a medical source and a security source told Reuters. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The strikes on South Lebanon were on the same day that Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, which Hezbollah said will mark a “new and dangerous phase” in the region.

Israel launched the strikes on Yemen a day after a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis hit Israel’s economic hub Tel Aviv

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a “support front” with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam, writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Daniel Wallis)

