Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy’s government not involved in UniCredit’s ECB lawsuit, source says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government is not involved in any way in a legal challenge by UniCredit of the terms set by the European Central Bank (ECB) for it to cut its presence in Russia, a senior government source said.

Euro zone banks still having business in Russia more than two years after Moscow invaded Ukraine have come under growing pressure in recent weeks from the bloc’s supervisors, as well as U.S. authorities, over their ties to the country.

The euro zone banking sector’s Chief Supervisor Claudia Buch said in May the ECB had told banks with significant exposure to Russia to speed up their de-risking efforts by setting a clear roadmap for downsizing and exiting the Russian market.

In the same month, Bank of Italy Governor and ECB policymaker Fabio Panetta urged Italian banks “to get out” because of reputational risks.

UniCredit, which owns Russia’s 15th largest bank by assets, said last week it was contesting the ECB’s decision in the European Court of Justice, seeking its suspension pending a judgment.

Decisions by the court take on average around 20 months, while the ruling on the suspension requests should take a few weeks.

The government source, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters the bank was free to do what it thought best to protect its interests but the government plays no part in the matter.

The person added that UniCredit had informed the government of its plans.

UniCredit declined to comment.

Last week the lender said it had doubts over whether the terms set by the ECB to cut its Russian exposure were consistent with Russian laws and Western sanctions against Russia.

The bank said it needed the court to provide clarity on the matter before complying with the ECB demands because there was a risk of “serious unintended consequences” affecting its Russian unit and the group as a whole.

Forza Italia leader and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said last week he shared need for clarity, adding hasty decisions on such matters only risked damaging Italian and European companies.

In the past months, Tajani chaired meetings focused on the Italian companies operating in Russia which involved representatives of business with interests there.

With 56 branches at the end of last year and a full-time staff of about 3,150 people, AO UniCredit is Russia’s 15th largest lender by assets, based on a ranking from April 2024 compiled by Interfax.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR