The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Julius Baer Ordered to Pay $5 Million Over Money Laundering Case

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Julius Baer Group Ltd. has been ordered to hand over 4.4 million Swiss francs ($5.2 million) including confiscated profits linked to alleged failures in money laundering controls, in a fresh setback for the bank’s newly installed management team.

The Zurich-based bank had been under investigation over transactions that had occurred between 2009 and 2019 and linked to operations in Monaco and Singapore, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

The previously undisclosed “enforcement proceeding” is separate to an existing Finma probe into losses linked to the Signa real estate empire, in which Baer was forced to write off $700 million in loans last year. The new revelations cast a shadow over efforts by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Stefan Bollinger and Chairman Noel Quinn — in their roles since January and May respectively — to move past that damaging scandal. 

The Financial Times reported the money-laundering proceeding earlier. Finma declined to comment on the matter. The regulator can confiscate profits it deems to have been obtained through serious violations of the law, but it cannot hand down punitive fines.

In February, Bollinger’s first steps to overhaul the bank were marred by the announcement that Finma had opened a formal enforcement proceeding related to the Signa case after a period of investigation. The opening of the case could end in sanctions including a reprimand or bans on individuals working in the financial sector. 

As it seeks to reduce costs and boost growth, Julius Baer is cutting jobs and has told investors that there is no share buyback program planned for this year. Bollinger has also warned that restructuring efforts at Switzerland’s second-largest listed lender will push up expenses at first. 

In the wake of Credit Suisse’s demise in 2023, the regulator Finma has stepped up its activism in several areas. In just over a year, the body under Stefan Walter has announced penalties or investigations against seven banks and fintech firms, including Julius Baer, using the limited powers that it has.

–With assistance from Bastian Benrath-Wright.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR