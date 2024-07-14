Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, welcomed back to Wimbledon with standing ovation

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, was greeted with a standing ovation at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday, in her second public appearance this year while she undergoes treatment for cancer.

Tennis fan Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, wore a bright purple dress as she strode into the venue with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to watch the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Arriving at Centre Court’s royal box to take her seat, a beaming Kate waved to spectators, some holding Union Jack flags, who rose to cheer her arrival.

She later presented the trophy to a victorious Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in three sets.

The 42-year old Princess of Wales, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, underwent major abdominal surgery in January which revealed the presence of cancer. She has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since then.

She made her return to public duties in June at “Trooping the Colour”, the annual military parade to mark the official birthday of King Charles, and said she hoped to attend other events over the summer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said in a personal written message ahead of that appearance.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” said the princess.

Her office, Kensington Palace, has declined to give specific details about the type of cancer or her medical condition, other than to say the treatment had begun in February.

Charles, 75, has also been undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in April, and has remained busy, although his daily commitments are being limited to minimise risks to his recovery.

(Reporting Muvija M. and Andy BruceEditing by Frances Kerry and Ros Russell)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR