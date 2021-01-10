Lauberhorn ski races get green light despite more Covid cases

There will be downhill ski action in the Swiss resort of Wengen next weekend despite Covid-19. Keystone / Anthony Anex

This year’s edition of the FIS Ski World Cup in the Swiss resort of Wengen is to go ahead next weekend as planned, despite a recent rise in coronavirus cases there.

January 10, 2021

Keystone-SDA/jc

Doubts had been raised over the weekend because of the rise in Covid-19 infections, including the new more infectious strain reportedly brought in by British tourists in Wengen. But after consultations, authorities announced on Sunday that it will go ahead. However, there will be no public, no hospitality on site, and comprehensive testing, they say.

Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann said he was "extremely relieved” that all parties had given a green light. “The specialists from canton Bern did an excellent job and found out where the source of the virus was,” he said. “The situation in Wengen is under control, thanks to comprehensive tests that will continue to be carried out. That's why we can be confident."

Athletes are due to start arriving on Monday and the first downhill training is scheduled for Tuesday.

The January 15-17 international events include the legendary Lauberhorn run, the oldest and longest race on the FIS Ski World Cup.



